Just about a week ago,

Trump set out on his war,

Seeking his Nobel Peace Prize

Searchin’ for a pot of oil

But they launched drones

And bombed airports

I guess we should have known

Oh lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Flew in on business class

I’ll be walking out if I go

Paying hundreds a night

Since seven nights ago

Stuck without a flight

State D has me on hold

Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Blasting missile launchers

Sinking their Navy too

No nukes for terror sponsors

Houthis and the proxies too

Hope the people take their freedom

Whoops, sorry about that school

Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

“Imminent threat” was the button

Our warriors can really go

Seems like Epstein’s forgotten

Just a politician’s show?

Buying bombs at the gas pump,

The “news” tells us what to know

Oh lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Five weeks at the onset

We’ll see how that really goes

Six heroes homeward bound

First tears begin to flow

A conflict or a war?

Little difference for the dead

Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Exportin’ peace and freedom

Shootin’ protesters at home

Congress can’t get together

While fighting with that tone

What’s happened to our leaders?

Just commercials like Kristi Noem?

Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

The anchors from CNN

Are camped out down the hall

We’re watching the fireworks falling

Hoping they don’t land on us all

I started the week with a full mini bar

Now I’m down to the last call

Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai Again

Glen Webb

Morgan Hill