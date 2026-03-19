Letter to the editor

Just about a week ago, 
Trump set out on his war,
Seeking his Nobel Peace Prize
Searchin’ for a pot of oil
But they launched drones 
And bombed airports 
I guess we should have known
Oh lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Flew in on business class
I’ll be walking out if I go
Paying hundreds a night
Since seven nights ago
Stuck without a flight
State D has me on hold
Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Blasting missile launchers
Sinking their Navy too
No nukes for terror sponsors 
Houthis and the proxies too
Hope the people take their freedom
Whoops, sorry about that school
Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

“Imminent threat” was the button
Our warriors can really go
Seems like Epstein’s forgotten
Just a politician’s show? 
Buying bombs at the gas pump, 
The “news” tells us what to know
Oh lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Five weeks at the onset
We’ll see how that really goes 
Six heroes homeward bound 
First tears begin to flow
A conflict or a war?
Little difference for the dead
Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

Exportin’ peace and freedom
Shootin’ protesters at home
Congress can’t get together
While fighting with that tone
What’s happened to our leaders? 
Just commercials like Kristi Noem?
Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai again

The anchors from CNN
Are camped out down the hall
We’re watching the fireworks falling
Hoping they don’t land on us all
I started the week with a full mini bar
Now I’m down to the last call
Oh Lord, I’m stuck in Dubai Again

Glen Webb

Morgan Hill

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