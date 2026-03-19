My grandson, Max, is 12 years old. He has a great interest in the history of World War II. He is especially interested in the wartime in Europe and the rise of Nazi Germany—mostly in the machines of warfare.

Pastor Ronald Koch

Maybe he gets it from me. I am a post war baby boomer. I grew up with some fear about being invaded by a hostile nation. I remember a pack of playing cards with pictures of all kinds of airplanes in black and white.

I think the idea was that if we saw an airplane that was a threat, we could report it and someone would do something about it. What that might have entailed, I don’t know.

We were not attacked, but I was fascinated with the pictures and interested in the history. I think Max is curious and fascinated with the history of WW II. But when war broke out against Iran recently, he began to cry.

Maybe it was fear; I think the reality of war all of a sudden struck home. I appreciate his reaction. I am glad it scares him. Maybe that’s why he is so interested: “What is this event that is happening right now? It is scary.” He is afraid. Well, so am I.

Studying for the ministry during my seminary training, I began to see the life and ministry of Jesus as being about building community, overcoming the power and agenda of the Roman domination, and eliminating tribalism.

Tribalism seeks to divide people into “IN” groups and “OUT” groups. The INs have the power and control, while the OUTs are dominated and submissive. The power of the Nazi war machine and the control over the people led to fear, not only fear among the OUTs, but fear that moved those on the fence to show their loyalty to the state.

That included antisemitism, racism, homophobia and the like. Most prejudice is based on fear of losing one’s place in society. Someone is taking what rightfully belongs to me, and I’ve got to act to stop them.

It is usually easy to find a group with certain characteristics that single them out and make them easy targets for the INs. Being Jewish in Germany (and other countries) prior to and during WW II was fatal for more than 6 million people.

Lutheran theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer saw this very clearly and joined the resistance to the Third Reich of Hitler. Pastor Bonhoeffer was arrested and hanged just before the Third Reich fell. The fear-mongering was strong to the end.

We are in a country that is now acting in a very tribalistic way. It’s us-against-them all over again. We single out racial and ethnic groups who “don’t belong here.” Attacks against Jews and synagogues and Muslims and mosques occur all too frequently.

Just recently in San Jose, two Jewish men were beaten right in the middle of the day in the posh Santana Row shopping center. A synagogue near Detroit was attacked. My Christian faith calls me to work for community and against tribalism.

Jesus interacted with people who were not Jews, such as the Samaritan woman at the well. The man born blind (and therefore outcast) was given sight again. Jesus cleansed 10 lepers (unclean). Jesus embodied “love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus took seriously the teaching of his ancestors and the Old Testament scriptures to welcome the stranger.

Even foreigners were given a day of rest on the Sabbath.

I grow fearful of the power of people who are running things in our country. They misuse the clear teachings of our Holy Books and they don’t stand up against antisemitism and Islamophobia. We need the courage of Bonhoeffer to call out these unholy and manipulative things. It is not OK.

Silence leaves the victims abandoned. All three of the great monotheistic faiths call for justice and compassion. Our Interfaith Clergy and Lay groups model community over tribalism. We have grown closer as time allows interaction.

Ronald E. Koch is Pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gilroy. He is a founding member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. Pastor Koch can be reached at lc*********@***il.com