With gas prices soaring, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is urging residents to consider public transit as an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to driving.

A single ride on VTA costs $2.50 for adults, $1.25 for students, and $1.00 for seniors. Riders can pay with cash or by tapping a credit or debit card, says a press release from VTA.

For commuters, students and anyone running daily errands, VTA’s buses and light rail lines offer a way to get around without the rising cost of filling up the tank.

“Transit is one of the easiest ways to protect your wallet when gas prices go up,” said VTA General Manager/CEO Carolyn Gonot. “Every trip taken on transit means money saved on fuel, parking and vehicle wear and tear.”

VTA connects communities across Santa Clara County, linking riders to major job centers, schools, health care facilities and entertainment destinations. The system includes frequent bus service and light rail lines designed to make daily travel convenient and accessible.

Even shifting a few trips each week from driving to transit can add up to meaningful savings, VTA said. Public transit also helps reduce traffic congestion and lowers emissions, supporting cleaner air and smoother travel across the region.

Residents can plan their next trip, view routes and schedules, and learn more about fares by downloading the Transit App or visiting vta.org.