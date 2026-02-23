Public schools are among the most important institutions in any community. They shape the future workforce, connect neighborhoods and represent one of the largest recipients of local tax dollars. For these reasons, the governance and financial stewardship of Morgan Hill Unified School District (MHUSD) should concern all residents—parents and non-parents alike.

In recent months, serious questions have emerged about the district’s financial management, transparency and leadership practices. At the same time, district leaders are exploring new tax measures—potentially including a bond and parcel tax—for the November 2026 ballot. Two trustees leading these discussions—Board President John Horner and Board Vice President Sarah Northrup-Gadus—are also up for re-election this November, making public scrutiny especially important.

Governance norms and leadership choices

One signal that governance norms may be slipping is the board’s leadership structure. John Horner is now serving a third term as Board President, including two consecutive terms—highly unusual for MHUSD. Over the past decade, no trustee has served even two consecutive terms. At the December board meeting—held late at night—the customary rotation was bypassed despite the availability of a qualified trustee, Nancy Altman, who is known for fiscal scrutiny and transparency. No public explanation was offered.

Horner also played a key role in hiring Superintendent Carmen Garcia. Her prior tenure at San Marcos Unified generated extensive local news coverage related to staff turnover and financial concerns, including a meeting where hundreds of parents demanded her resignation.

Since arriving at MHUSD, Garcia has faced similar pushback: 653 Morgan Hill residents signed a petition calling for better budget choices with transparency.

Financial concerns and lack of clarity

MHUSD’s finances have drawn scrutiny from the Santa Clara County Office of Education, which issued a warning letter regarding reserve levels and structural deficits. Yet clear explanations of corrective actions have been limited.

In May 2024, Superintendent Garcia announced that $5.5 million in budget cuts were needed due to declining enrollment and the expiration of COVID-era funding. Specific actions were cited, including cutting contracts, freezing administrative vacancies and eliminating positions. To date, however, the district has not publicly reconciled whether those reductions were fully implemented or whether new spending offset the savings.

At the December board meeting, most of the agenda was devoted to ceremonial items. Budget discussion came late in the evening, with little clarity and no clear timeline for follow-up.

Bond activity without strategic direction

Perhaps most concerning is the district’s activity surrounding potential tax measures. Before trustees have determined whether two-thirds of the board support placing a Proposition 39 bond on the ballot—a legal requirement—the district has already entered into contracts with bond attorneys, financial advisors and pollsters.

Some of these contracts raise concerns. A financial advisor agreement publicly described as a one-year, $90,000 engagement was actually a five-year contract granting exclusive rights, potentially exceeding $550,000 if a bond moves forward. Because it was characterized as under $100,000, the contract bypassed board approval entirely—under a policy that may warrant review.

Potential conflicts of interest have also gone unresolved. Trustee Veronica Andrade has participated in bond-related discussions while her husband serves as the district’s Bond Program Director. Requests for a written legal opinion on this matter have gone unanswered.

Barriers to transparency

Community members report declined constituent meetings, unanswered emails, delayed Public Records Act requests and routine financial reports requested by trustees not being placed on agendas. Transparency is the foundation of public trust in school governance.

Taxpayers deserve confidence that funds will be managed responsibly and transparently. That confidence depends on informed public participation in decisions involving taxes, board elections and financial oversight.

Residents should stay informed, attend board meetings, ask questions and expect clear answers. Morgan Hill’s schools matter too much for silence or passive acceptance.

Chris Robell

Morgan Hill

Editor’s note: The Times reported this week that MHUSD Trustee Veronica Andrade has said she plans to recuse herself from further board activities related to the pursuit of a bond.