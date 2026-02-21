What does opportunity look like in Morgan Hill? For some, it is a career path, education or stable housing. For others, it is a job close to home, support to start a business or simply a community where they feel connected and heard.

The City of Morgan Hill is committed to a high quality of life for all, focusing on a healthy balance of jobs, housing and essential services. At the heart of this commitment is a simple idea: when opportunity is clear and accessible, our entire community is stronger. I recently joined the City as the Economic Opportunity Program Officer to help lead these efforts. (Yes, it’s a long title—I’m open to suggestions for a shorter one!)

My mission is to advance ELEVATE Morgan Hill, our Economic Mobility Plan. ELEVATE is about building clear and accessible pathways to opportunity so everyone can thrive. This work centers on:

Connecting residents to local jobs, skill-building or entrepreneurship opportunities.

Expanding access to housing information, programs, and support.

Empowering residents to use their voice and help shape the programs and services that affect their everyday lives.

While ELEVATE serves every resident, we are placing a special emphasis on empowering our Spanish-speaking community, as data shows they often face the steepest barriers to success.

I come to this role with deep roots in our region. Originally from Watsonville and currently pursuing an MBA from Chico State University, my career has been dedicated to using data-informed and community-driven strategies to improve lives. I have previously managed programs focused on worker-owned cooperatives, local entrepreneurship and intergenerational wealth initiatives.

When I learned about the ELEVATE program, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. This work is not about creating new programs in isolation but aligning and strengthening what already exists. I am eager to partner with local employers, housing providers, schools and community-based organizations to connect residents to jobs, workforce trainings, housing resources and community networks that support long-term stability and wellbeing.

For too long, many residents have had to travel to neighboring cities for the help they need. Resources and services can feel difficult to navigate or find, especially when there are language, transportation, or time constraints. To remain a thriving community, our programs must be accessible, culturally responsive, and grounded in real community needs.

Through sponsorship by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Morgan Hill is now collaborating with cities across the country to apply proven economic mobility strategies while responding to our community’s unique context.

However, ELEVATE works best when community leads! I invite you to get involved.

Residents: Share your lived experiences to help us shape solutions.

Business Owners: Partner with us to create local career pathways.

Community Organizations: Help us reach residents who feel disconnected.

When opportunity is accessible to all, Morgan Hill becomes stronger. Together, we can turn promise into reality.

Let’s talk more! Join me for Café con Pan Dulce

When: 9am Feb. 28

Where: Community & Cultural Center, Madrone Room, 17000 Monterey Road

I’ll bring the coffee and bread; you bring your ideas!

Mary Magana-Ayala is the Economic Opportunity Program Officer for the City of Morgan Hill.