I would like clarification regarding the incident between Mayor Mark Turner and Yvonne Martínez Beltrán. I have heard accusations but that may or may not be the truth. I want to know what actually happened, not just accusations.

If there were witnesses, I feel that we need to hear their input. It feels like Ms. Beltrán is being railroaded. This is a serious incident and we citizens need to hear more.

Nancie Barker

Morgan Hill

Editor’s note: See extensive coverage on this website of the investigation into allegations made by Councilmember Yvonne Martínez Beltrán.