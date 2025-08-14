Rotary Club of Morgan Hill has announced it plans to fund $24,000 in small grants to local nonprofits that support the Morgan Hill community. The application deadline is Oct. 31.

Rotary seeks nonprofit organizations that have unfunded needs for specific items—generally between $500 and $1,500, says a press release from Rotary Club of Morgan Hill.

Last year’s grants supported a wide range of activities, including winterization of animal shelters, a community garden, a communal dining table for the women’s shelter, little libraries for local neighborhoods, security expenses for the Holiday of Lights parade, non-cooking bags for the unhoused, therapeutic books for healing trauma, safety swim lessons, laboratory tests for free medical care and bilingual books.

Nonprofits supporting the Morgan Hill community can apply for a grant from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill. Applications must be submitted online and are available at tinyurl.com/RotaryGrant2025.

There are two categories for grants:

• Community Grants are available for only tangible or capital items (e.g., equipment, furniture, appliances).

• Hearts of Rotary Grants are available for project expenses or consumable/limited use items.

Grants must provide a specific benefit for the residents of the Morgan Hill community, defined as within the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District, says the press release. Organizations may make separate applications for more than one project.

Grants are only accepted from philanthropic organizations (not individuals) and from a tax exempt organization meeting IRS charitable deduction rules—such as operating under a current 501 (c) (3) designation or certain 170 (c) tax exempt entities that are requesting a grant exclusively for a public purpose.

Additional requirements for a grant are noted in the grant application. Awards are not provided for activities that promote specific religious or political viewpoints, or the applicant’s organization, its fundraising or marketing efforts, says the press release.