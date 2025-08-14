Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Morgan Hill’s National Night Out on Aug. 5, hosted by the Morgan Hill Police Department and city officials at the Civic Center Plaza on Peak Avenue.
Kids and families spent the evening climbing aboard MHPD patrol cars, Cal Fire engines and traffic motorcycles. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about local nonprofits and city departments at informational booths, many of which offered useful free items for parents and children to take home.
Games, live performances and other activities attracted families to the civic center lawn. Bikes and other prizes were awarded to local kids through a raffle toward the end of the evening.
National Night Out is a nationwide community-building event that promotes positive police partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.