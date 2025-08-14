Kids like Caleb Madison, 4, had the opportunity to explore real fire trucks and other municipal vehicles at the Aug. 5 National Night Out at the Morgan Hill Civic Center Plaza. Photo: Calvin Nuttall

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Morgan Hill’s National Night Out on Aug. 5, hosted by the Morgan Hill Police Department and city officials at the Civic Center Plaza on Peak Avenue.

Kids and families spent the evening climbing aboard MHPD patrol cars, Cal Fire engines and traffic motorcycles. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about local nonprofits and city departments at informational booths, many of which offered useful free items for parents and children to take home. 

Games, live performances and other activities attracted families to the civic center lawn. Bikes and other prizes were awarded to local kids through a raffle toward the end of the evening. 

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building event that promotes positive police partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the National Night Out, where they could learn about local causes at booths set up by dozens of organizations including Community Solutions, Kourtney’s Kause, and many others not pictured here. Photo: Calvin Nuttall
Morgan Hill Police officers give away bikes and other prizes to raffle winning kids during the National Night Out activities. Photo: Calvin Nuttall
Dancers from Xpressions Dance Studio brought the evening to life with a display of diverse cultural dances in magnificent costumes. Photo: Calvin Nuttall
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

