Gerald Foisy—largely known to Gilroy community members and garlic aficionados as Mr. Garlic—died on Jan. 7 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 83 years old.

For 29 years, Foisy volunteered as Mr. Garlic, the happy, healthy ambassador of the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival who dressed in costume in homage to the herb during the three-day event.

Former Garlic Festival Foundation Director Brian Bowe once said of Foisy, “Gerry, in his beloved role as Mr. Garlic, has become a Garlic Festival icon…He is like our Santa Claus.”

In 2016, Foisy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and hung up his garlic costume. Prior to his diagnosis, for 18 years Foisy worked as the maintenance manager for Advent Group Ministries in Gilroy.

FESTIVAL ICON Gilroy local, Gerry Foisy has proudly donned the Mr. Garlic costume for 29 years.Photo: Jessica Perez

“The fun part about the job is seeing these young kids grasp hold of the idea of sobriety, and regain their lives,” Foisy told the Dispatch in 2016. “Our bragging rights are that we have more kids embracing sobriety, we have the smallest recidivism rate in the state. And the nice part, in a way, for my job, is that these young boys see somebody working and enjoying it.”

Born in Ohio, Foisy moved to Gilroy in the late 1970s. He was married to Jeanne for 42 years, and the couple raised five children—Stephanie Foisy, Stephenie Marfia, John Marfia (Jodi), Carl Foisy (Nicole), and Melissa Marfia-Roza (Joshua). They also have 11 grandchildren.

Foisy enthusiastically first accepted his role as Mr. Garlic in 1987, when Jeanne’s employer, Gilroy Foods, created the first costume for the festival ambassador. A sponsor of the Garlic Festival, Gilroy Foods management only needed someone to wear the costume, and Jeanne quickly volunteered her husband for the ambassadorship.

Foisy accepted the new role with gusto. “There have just been some real dynamite friendships out of this whole event, all the way around, festival volunteers and festival staff,” Gerry Foisy said in 2016.

Foisy was from a large family, with nine siblings and “an enormous number” of nieces and nephews, says an obituary. He was active in a number of organizations, including the National Guard, his local church choir, youth recovery programs and the Kiwanis Club. He volunteered as Santa Claus during the winter holidays, and loved watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in activities.

A celebration of Foisy’s life is scheduled for 12pm March 7 at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, 6000 Miller Ave.