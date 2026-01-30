In an effort to address California’s housing crisis, the State Legislature passed laws like Senate Bill 35 (SB 35), which streamline approval for high-density housing developments. While the intent may be noble, reducing costs and increasing affordability, the reality on the ground is far more complicated, and our communities are already feeling the strain.

One of the most disruptive provisions of SB 35 is the removal of minimum on-site parking requirements for new housing projects, especially those near transit corridors. The idea is that fewer parking spaces will encourage public transportation use and reduce construction costs.

But while this may be true, in practice, this policy does not work for communities that are transit poor. Morgan Hill lacks transit services and our residents depend on their vehicles. Housing with lack of parking leads to vehicles spilling into surrounding residential neighborhoods, overwhelming already limited curb space, cars parking illegally, blocking driveways and even obstructing emergency access routes.

This causes neighbors clashing over parking spots, impacting the city with calls for service and eroding everyone’s sense of community with mounting frustration and resentment.

What’s worse, this overflow is not just an inconvenience, it’s a safety issue. With cars parked haphazardly, visibility is reduced for pedestrians and drivers alike.

These are not just growing pains, they are signs of a cookie cutter policy that was rushed through without adequate foresight and little concern to communities like Morgan Hill that are doing more than our fair share of housing.

SB35 is just one law that reduces or eliminates parking requirements. Many other laws have been passed in the last six years that do the same. One such law, AB2097, signed into law in 2022, eliminates parking requirements completely for not only housing, but also commercial and industrial uses within one-half mile from a major transit stop.

The definition of major transit stops within the law results in not only a half mile radius from the train station, but also a half mile from Monterey Road.

Local elected officials, who understand the unique needs and limitations of our communities, were largely left out of the conversation when these laws were crafted.

The Legislature’s top-down approach has sidelined city councils and planning commissions, stripping us of the ability to enforce standards that reflect the realities of their neighborhoods. This lack of consultation has led to unintended consequences that could have been avoided with better communication and collaboration.

Adding to the confusion is the contradictory nature of SB 35’s affordability goals. While the law removes parking mandates to cut costs, it simultaneously requires developers to pay prevailing wages to construction workers, a requirement that significantly increases project expenses.

If the goal is truly to make housing more affordable, why impose labor costs that drive prices up? It’s a paradox that undermines the very purpose of the legislation.

The governor and state legislators must recognize that one-size-fits-all solutions rarely work in a state as diverse as California. Urban centers like San Francisco may benefit from reduced parking requirements, but suburban and rural communities face very different challenges. Without meaningful dialogue with local leaders, these policies risk doing more harm than good.

It’s time for Sacramento to listen. Our communities deserve a seat at the table when decisions are made that directly affect our streets, our safety and our quality of life. Housing reform should not come at the expense of local control, nor should it create new problems while trying to solve old ones.

If the state truly wants to build a better future, it must start by rebuilding trust, with transparency, accountability and respect for the voices of those who live with the consequences every day.

Mark Turner

Mayor of Morgan Hill