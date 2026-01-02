Friends of the Morgan Hill Senior Center donated $60,000 to support programs and services of the Morgan Hill Centennial Recreation Senior Center, operated by the City of Morgan Hill for the benefit of local seniors.

The Friends presented the donation at the Dec. 17, 2025, meeting of the Morgan Hill City Council. Of the total funds, $40,000 will be allocated to Senior Center programs and services, and $20,000 to the Senior Center nutrition program managed by the YMCA.

Funds were raised through the popular Tuesday Night Bingo program, an all-volunteer endeavor managed by Cricket Rubino. Since its inception in 2012, Tuesday Night Bingo has donated more than $450,000 in net proceeds to support the busy Senior Center’s fitness, education, arts, cultural and social programs, and services that address local transportation and other needs of local seniors.

Every week, hundreds of people age 50 and older visit the Senior Center from Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy to participate in classes and social activities.

The Senior Center Nutrition Program offers balanced, low-cost hot meals and an opportunity for social engagement on weekdays.

According to Mayor Mark Turner, “With recent increased costs for groceries, these meals help seniors to have a great meal at a price that could not be replicated at home. Volunteers raising funds to help the city support our seniors is particularly gratifying.”

Morgan Hill Senior Center Director, Ashleigh Bittle, stated that “the annual contribution from the Friends proceeds has been a tremendous help through the years, and we are grateful to the Bingo volunteers for their dedication.”

Every Tuesday, dozens of Bingo players (18 years or older) meet at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center for fun and opportunities to win anywhere from $1 to $1,199 per game. All community members are welcomed to participate and enjoy Bingo while helping to raise funds to support local seniors.

For information about playing or volunteering for the Bingo fundraising program, contact Cricket Rubino at 408.219.4136. For information about the Senior Center Nutrition Program contact Andrea Nicolette, YMCA, at 408.782.2128.

The Morgan Hill Centennial Senior Center is located at 171 West Edmundson Avenue in Morgan Hill. Call 408.782.1284 or visit online at morganhill.ca.gov/259/Senior-Center.

Robin Shepherd is a volunteer for the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee.