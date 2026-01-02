Presiding Judge Julie A. Emede of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, is inviting civic-minded residents to apply for service on the 2026–27 Civil Grand Jury, a cornerstone of government transparency, accountability and public oversight, says a press release from the court.

Recruitment for the upcoming Civil Grand Jury term officially opened on Dec. 2, with applications due by March 27.

The Civil Grand Jury is an independent investigatory body convened annually to examine the operations of county and city government, school districts, special districts and other local public agencies. Under the court’s direction, grand jurors are empowered to review records, evaluate government programs, inspect detention facilities and issue findings and recommendations that promote ethical, efficient and transparent governance, says the press release.

Emede emphasized the importance of serving on the Civil Grand Jury: “Serving on the Civil Grand Jury offers residents a meaningful way to contribute to the strength of our democratic institutions. Jurors gain a deep understanding of local government while providing thoughtful recommendations that enhance transparency, accountability, and public trust. It is one of the most impactful forms of civic engagement available to members of our community.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old; be a U.S. citizen; be a resident of Santa Clara County; possess sufficient knowledge of the English language; and not currently holding an elected office or serving on a trial jury.

Jurors typically commit an average of 25 hours per week throughout the one-year term.

The 2026–27 Civil Grand Jury will serve from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027.

Applications and informational materials—including the Civil Grand Jury brochure and online application— are available on the court’s website at tinyurl.com/4h9jd6sf.