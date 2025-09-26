The American Red Cross is urging people to mark the fall season by donating blood or platelets to help the Bay Area’s supply strong.

Upcoming blood donation events are scheduled at locations in Gilroy and Morgan Hill in the coming weeks. From 10am-4pm Oct. 9, a blood drive will take place at LDS Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.

In Morgan Hill, blood drives are scheduled at two locations: 9am-3pm Oct. 10 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road; and 10am-4pm at LDS Morgan Hill, 1790 East Dunne Ave.

The American Red Cross said in a press release that donors of all blood types, especially types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, the American Red Cross said. For more information on donating blood or platelets, or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/.