Police arrested two people who tried to forcibly enter a home and followed a woman as she drove her children to school in Morgan Hill, authorities said.

About 7:30pm Sept. 23, Morgan Hill Police responded to a residence on Saffron Drive on a reported prowling incident that had been captured on video surveillance, MHPD said in a press release.

The victim reported that earlier that morning, about 8:10am, an unknown Hispanic man approached her home and knocked on the front door. The victim thought the suspect may have used a wifi jamming device, as her home security cameras were offline during the incident, police said.

Police said the suspect then went around to the side of the home and tried to access the backyard by forcibly pushing open a gate, damaging the property in the process. Unable to enter, the suspect walked away from the home.

At 7:59am Sept. 24, the same victim reported she was being followed by a white Chevy sedan that had been parked outside her home, police said. The vehicle followed the woman as she drove her children to school.

The victim called 911. MHPD said officers responded, located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Darling Revera Fuentes, and passenger Oskar Ivan Molano Chavez were detained without incident, police said. Both suspects are Colombian nationals.

Police said Chavez initially supplied officers with a false name, but police later confirmed he was the same person seen in the surveillance footage from the prowling incident.

Both suspects were booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, stalking, prowling,vandalism and providing a false name, according to police.

MHPD continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact MHPD Det. Sgt. Sean Bayard at 408.607.3032 or by email at se*********@***********ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tinyurl.com/cw38ysw3 or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.