Public trust in our schools matters. So do facts. Chris Robell’s Feb. 27 letter, “MHUSD needs transparency, fiscal discipline and public engagement,” relies on insinuation and selective framing rather than evidence of wrongdoing by the Morgan Hill Unified School District. Debate is healthy. But it must be grounded in facts—not suggestion.

Governance and Board Leadership

There is nothing improper about a board president serving consecutive terms. The board elects its leadership annually. If a majority of trustees selected John Horner to continue as president, that reflects their judgment.

No policy limits consecutive terms. Tradition is not policy.

During complex financial periods, continuity can be a strength. Experienced leadership has helped MHUSD maintain program stability, manage staffing adjustments and keep schools operating smoothly. Suggesting impropriety where none exists distracts from the real fiscal challenges facing the district.

Superintendent Leadership in Context

Superintendent Carmen Garcia is confronting the same structural pressures affecting districts statewide: declining enrollment, the expiration of one-time COVID relief funds and rising operating costs. These are not local anomalies—they are statewide realities.

References to controversy in another district five years ago do not establish mismanagement in Morgan Hill. Here, the superintendent has publicly acknowledged fiscal pressures and identified needed reductions.

Multi-year budget projections, staffing adjustments and resource management efforts have been presented in open meetings. Criticism during difficult transitions is inevitable; it is not proof of failure.

Fiscal Oversight

Mr. Robell suggests MHUSD’s finances have drawn unusual scrutiny from the Santa Clara County Office of Education. In 2023, the County Office issued a reserve advisory letter—part of its routine oversight role required by state law. Such notices are monitoring tools, not declarations of crisis or misconduct.

In response, the District publicly identified approximately $5.5 million in reductions and outlined adjustment categories. No further action has been taken by the County Office.

Fiscal conditions remain fluid, including enrollment trends and whether voters approve any future local funding measure. That reality reflects broader statewide fiscal pressures, not administrative malfeasance.

Conflict-of-Interest Allegation

Allegations regarding Trustee Veronica Andrade’s participation in bond discussions were reviewed by the Fair Political Practices Commission. After investigation, the commission found no violation. Presenting this matter as unresolved omits that outcome.

The Morgan Hill Times has also reported Trustee Andrade’s stated intention to recuse herself from future bond-related governance matters. Continuing to portray this as an active ethical controversy misleads readers and distorts the public record.

Bond Exploration Is Due Diligence

Exploring potential bond or parcel tax measures before a formal vote is standard practice across California. Districts routinely retain bond counsel, financial advisors and polling firms to evaluate legal compliance, financial feasibility and community support before deciding whether to proceed.

Exploration does not equal commitment. No measure advances without board approval and, ultimately, voter approval. Elections provide the highest level of public scrutiny.

Preliminary contracts for professional services are part of responsible due diligence. They protect taxpayers by ensuring informed decision-making—not by bypassing it.

Ground the Debate in Facts

Public debate about school governance is important. But it should reflect full context and verified information. MHUSD operates under regular financial reporting, county oversight and public board meetings open to the community.

The district faces serious fiscal headwinds—like nearly every district in California. Trustees and administrators are making difficult decisions to preserve academic programs and student services while maintaining financial solvency.

That work deserves scrutiny—but it also deserves accuracy. Assertions of instability, without substantiated evidence, risk undermining public confidence at a time when thoughtful collaboration is needed most.

Our schools are central to this community’s future. Civic engagement strengthens them—when it is informed, fair and grounded in facts.

Morgan Hill’s students—and our community—deserve nothing less.

Armando Benavides

Morgan Hill