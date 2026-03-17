The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is now accepting applications for the Darren Dean Vocational Education Grant, which awards up to $2,000 to adults pursuing skilled trades training. The application deadline is March 31.

The grant honors the legacy of Darren Dean, a local tradesman and community leader who championed the importance of skilled labor, the local Rotary Club said in a press release. Awards range from $250-$2,000 and must be used within 12 months.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 17 years old and reside within the Morgan Hill Unified School District boundaries. Applicants must submit a plan describing how they intend to use the funds—whether for a vocational program, class, tools or supplies—along with two letters of recommendation from a teacher or employer. Family members of Rotary Club of Morgan Hill members are not eligible.

Interviews with finalists will be held April 13–17, and award recipients will be notified by April 30.

Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million community leaders and volunteers dedicated to creating lasting change. The Morgan Hill chapter has long supported local workforce development initiatives.

Applications are available online at morganhillrotary.org/deangrant.