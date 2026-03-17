Authorities are investigating a collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Morgan Hill that resulted in the death of a teenager.

About 3:08am March 14, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway in the area of U.S. 101 at Tennant Avenue, according to the CHP. Responding officers arrived and located the reported male under the Tennant Avenue overcrossing.

Despite first aid, the male pedestrian died at the scene, police said. Authorities described the male as a 17-year-old resident of Morgan Hill. His name has not been released.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation indicates the teen was likely the victim of a hit and run in which he was struck by a passing vehicle, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, and other factors in the death have not been ruled out.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Commander Noel Coady. “Pedestrian safety is everyone’s responsibility. Drivers need to share the road and be cognizant of their surroundings at all times, while pedestrians need to ensure they are highly visible and plenty of time and distance exists before attempting to cross vehicle traffic.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP office at 408.427.0700.