May 3, 2023
Youth art celebrated downtown

By: Staff Report
Art a la Carte, a free springtime arts and crafts event for children, took place in downtown Morgan Hill Saturday, at the Community & Cultural Center. The annual event hosted by the Morgan Hill Library, Culture and Arts Commission is an opportunity for young members of the community to express themselves through the arts, and for adults to learn from the mouths of children what being happy means to them. Booths with them-related hands-on activities and crafts projects, sponsored by local businesses and organizations, were stationed throughout the event. 

Pictured is Gabri Addi, 5, testing his skills in busting a board in half with a kick with the help of Alvita Tran at the United Academy of martial Arts table in Morgan Hill during Art á la Carte.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

