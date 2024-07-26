Morgan Hill’s 2024 citywide pavement rehabilitation project began this week and will continue through October, according to city staff.

The contractor for the pavement work at various public street locations throughout Morgan Hill is Teichert Construction. When the pavement work is completed, Teichert crews or their subcontractor will begin raising utilities, street striping and other miscellaneous work, according to city staff.

Streets and intersections where work is scheduled include:

• Foothill Court, Mathilda Court, Manor Court

• Del Monte Avenue from Ciolino Avenue to Cosmo Avenue

• Del Monte Avenue from Second Street to Keystone Avenue

• Keystone Avenue from Del Monte Avenue to Monterey Road

• San Pedro Avenue from Butterfield Boulevard to Walnut Grove Drive

• San Ramon Drive from San Pedro Avenue to San Marcos Court

• Vineyard Boulevard from Monterey Road to La Crosse Circle

• East Dunne Overpass from Laurel Court to Condit Road

• Digital Drive

• Cochrane Circle

• Markross Court

• Vineyard Court.

City officials are asking motorists to allow extra time to travel through these areas and use alternate routes while work is underway.

The Morgan Hill City Council approved the 2024 pavement rehabilitation program at the May 15 meeting, at a cost of about $3.5 million.

More public works projects

In addition to the pavement rehabilitation project, a number of public works and other infrastructure projects are in progress in public areas in Morgan Hill.

One of these is the Condit Sewer Capacity Upgrade Project, which will install a new 12-inch sewer main along Condit Road from East Dunne Avenue to Barrett Avenue. Construction began this summer along Condit Road, progressing north, and is expected to be complete in the fall.

Construction on the sewer main project will result in lane adjustments and closures, and will affect access to the Outdoor Sports Center while work is being done.

Work on the Manzanita Park housing project between Burnett and Tilton avenues will have a single lane closer at times for various construction activities, according to city staff. Delays are expected 9am-4pm Monday through Friday

However, there will be partial lane closures at Monterey Road and Burnett Avenue that may result in traffic delays. This construction is expected to continue for a few months.

Frontier Communications continues to upgrade and install new fiber optic communication cables throughout Morgan Hill. The work includes cutting into the roadway and sidewalk to place new underground conduit that houses fiber optic cable.

Fiber optic cable is also being installed on existing poles throughout the city.

More information about these and other projects can be found on the city’s webpage known as “The Scoop,” at morganhill.ca.gov/2327/The-Scoop.