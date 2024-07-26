With more than two weeks left to go for the official nomination period for candidates for local offices in the Nov. 5 general election, the list of potentially interested names on the ballot is growing.

As of July 23, local business owner and former planning commissioner Michael Orosco has pulled papers for a potential run for the city council District C seat. Last week, Soraida Iwanaga had also pulled papers for a potential candidacy for that seat, according to the Morgan Hill City Clerk’s website.

The council District C seat is currently occupied by Rene Spring, who announced earlier this year that he is not seeking reelection in November.

For mayor, incumbent Mark Turner has pulled papers and announced his reelection campaign. Yvonne Martinez Beltran, who currently represents District B on the council, has submitted a candidate intention statement to run for mayor, but has not yet pulled papers, the clerk’s site says.

For the city council District A seat, David Dindak has pulled papers. Current District A Councilmember Gino Borgioli has submitted a candidate statement for reelection but has not yet pulled papers.

Cindy Murphy has pulled papers to run for Morgan Hill City Treasurer, which will also appear on the Nov. 5 ballot. The current city treasurer is Caitlin Robinett Jachimowicz.

The nomination period for local election candidates for the general election began July 15 and goes until Aug. 9. For races where no incumbent has filed paperwork to run for reelection, the nomination period can be extended to Aug. 14.

Other local seats on the Nov. 5 ballot include three seats on the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees; and three seats on the Gavilan College Board of Trustees.

Anyone interested in running for mayor, city council or city treasurer is encouraged to make an appointment with the city clerk’s office to pull nomination papers and then continue with the eligibility qualification process. City Clerk Michelle Bigelow’s office is located at 17575 Peak Ave., and can be reached by phone at 408.310.4678.

Those interested in running for MHUSD trustee areas 5, 6 or 7; Gavilan trustee areas 2, 4 or 6; or county board of education trustee areas 1, 3, 4 or 5 should visit the Registrar of Voters’ office to pull papers and for other assistance. The Registrar of Voters’ Candidate Services Division is located at 1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2 in San Jose.

The registrar’s office offers in-person and online support for issuing and filing nomination documents during the nominations period, says a press release from the registrar’s office.

Expected to draw a large turnout of voters in Santa Clara County and nationwide, the Nov. 5 general election ballot will be headlined by the offices of U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress, among dozens of state and regional offices.