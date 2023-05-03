good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 3, 2023
Local Scene: Health & Wellness Fair, Anderson Dam update

The public is invited to an in-person community meeting about the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project

By: Staff Report
Health & Wellness Fair is May 6

Local organizations are teaming up to offer a multi-generational, interactive resource fair focused on health and wellness in Morgan Hill. The Health & Wellness Fair will take place 10am-1pm May 6, at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road. 

The fair is open for free admission to residents of Morgan Hill and surrounding communities. 

The event is sponsored by the City of Morgan Hill, Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee, Morgan Hill Unified School District, the Youth Task Force, Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation Commission and the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce. 

“Morgan Hill values health and wellness for all residents of all ages, and this fair is a fantastic collaboration among organizations that all promote health and wellness through unique perspectives and programs for our community,” said Cricket Rubino, Chair of the Morgan Hill Senior Advisory Committee. 

During the Health & Wellness Fair, vendors will have exhibits and interactive displays, providing information and resources as well as raffle prizes and giveaways. Workshops will be held inside the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center at 10:30am and 11:30am. Topics to be covered include nutrition, mental health awareness and how to avoid scams.

Vision and hearing screenings will be available for children. 

Entertainment will be provided by MHUD as well as the Chiqlets Zumba dance group. 

Food trucks will be on hand with drinks and food for purchase. 

For more information, visit www.morganhill.ca.gov/events.

Anderson Dam update

The public is invited to an in-person community meeting about the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project, scheduled for 6:30-8pm May 24 at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road. 

Officials from Valley Water will be available to provide information and answer questions about the project that is now two years in the making. Since the project started, crews have made significant progress building a new outlet tunnel next to the dam off Cochrane Road. 

Members of the public can opt to participate remotely in the May 24 meeting by joining Zoom via valleywater.zoom.us/j/84388466354, or view the meeting on Facebook through the Valley Water page: https://www.facebook.com/SCVWD/.

Questions can be submitted ahead of the meeting by sending to the project’s Neighborhood Liaison, Tony Mercado, at [email protected]

South County home tour spotlights unique local homes and gardens

Four homes with their unique gardens in South Santa Clara County will open their doors to the public during the annual Home + Garden Tour & Boutique on May 12-13.

The Gilroy Assistance League puts on the event, which is its major fundraiser. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to promote the welfare and development of youth in South Santa Clara County. All proceeds from the Home + Garden Tour & Boutique fund their annual grant program. 

Thanks to homeowners, participants and event sponsors, the Gilroy Assistance League has been able to grant more than $350,000 to local youth organizations since 1993.

This year, a short driving tour in rural San Martin and Gilroy leads Home + Garden Tour & Boutique guests to four expansive homes, featuring unique architecture, vistas and gardens. 

The homes included this year offer guests a sightseeing tour of South County’s rolling hills and spacious parcels. Two of the homes are in Hayes Valley Estates, another is located close to CordeValle Golf Course, and the fourth is nestled quietly in Green Valley Estates.

“Visitors are in for a treat this year,” said Lee Blaettler of the Home Procurement Committee. “These four country homes are very different in style, but similar in that they all feature beautiful and interesting design. Along with the amazing homes, visitors will see unique gardens and outdoor features, including a huge custom-designed wine cave and one of the last gardens designed by Gilroy’s own Michael Bonfante.”

At the conclusion of the tour, a Garden Boutique features many local artisans, refreshments, and a no-host wine bar.

On both days, check-in is at the first house from 10am to 2pm. Upon check-in, ticket holders will receive a program with descriptions of the homes and a map with the locations of all tour homes.  

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. For information and to buy tickets, visit the Gilroy Assistance League website at gilroyassistanceleague.org.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
