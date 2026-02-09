Visit Morgan Hill has unveiled its first destination guide, a new publication designed to inspire year-round visitation to Morgan Hill.

The Visit Morgan Hill Destination Guide, available in both print and digital formats, serves as a primary visitor resource with a two-year shelf-life of 2026–2027, says a press release from Visit Morgan Hill. Spanning 56 full-color pages, the destination guide leverages original editorial storytelling and local interviews to highlight Morgan Hill’s culinary scene, wine country experiences, outdoor recreation, festivals, arts and downtown culture.

Produced in partnership with Wanderlust Content Studio, a national tourism industry publisher, the local destination guide features professional writing, new photography and custom illustrations developed under the direction of Visit Morgan Hill.

“This is a milestone piece,” said Krista Rupp, Executive Director of Visit Morgan Hill. “The Destination Guide meets the moment as Morgan Hill grows its tourism experiences and welcomes increasing interest in visiting our city.”

The Visit Morgan Hill Destination Guide promotes the city to a broad range of travel markets, including wedding and sports tournament groups, while spotlighting local businesses and things to do in a premium, coffee-table-worthy format, says the press release. The guide’s launch and distribution is timed to align with peak travel periods and major regional events, like the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup.

Visit Morgan Hill has also secured distribution of the new destination guide at locations in 30 cities throughout Santa Clara County and up the Peninsula to San Francisco. Sites include hotels, California Welcome Centers and regional gateways such as San José Mineta International Airport, says the press release. The guide is also available as a digital flip-book, accessible from the Visit Morgan Hill website, and integrated into Visit Morgan Hill’s ongoing tourism marketing and development efforts.

For more information or to view the digital Visit Morgan Hill Destination Guide, visit VisitMorganHill.org/guide.