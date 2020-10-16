President Donald Trump has received more financial campaign support from Morgan Hill residents than his Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to federal records.

From April 2019 to August 2020, Trump has received $78,649.58 from Morgan Hill residents, according to the Federal Elections Commission website. During the same period, Biden has received $55,382.05 from contributors with addresses in Morgan Hill.

The FEC website lists individual contributions to presidential and other federal election campaigns, as reported by the candidates or their committees. The site also lists each campaign’s expenditures.

The largest single contribution to the Trump campaign so far is $3,000 from retiree Denise McElhiney, according to the FEC filings. Retiree Gaetano DiVittorio has contributed a total of $4,850, in a series of payments, to the Trump campaign.

Gavilan College Trustee Laura Perry, a Morgan Hill resident, has contributed a total of $1,589.73 to the Trump campaign since 2019, according to the FEC website.

The largest contribution to the Biden campaign from Morgan Hill so far is $2,800. Two Morgan Hill residents contributed that amount: Jennifer Bice and Herman Bustamente, according to the FEC records.