good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 20, 2020
Article Search
Editorial opinion
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Vote Yes on Measure S

By: submitted
487
0

Building on the successful 2012 voter approved measure with 74 percent in favor of the special parcel tax, Measure S on the 2020 ballot continues this work. 

The renewed measure specifically provides additional resources without increasing taxes to provide reliable water supply, improved flood protection and enhanced environmental stewardship.

This Measure will provides $54 million to the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit project that protects Santa Clara County from inundation and destruction in the event of a dam failure, makes us more resilient in the event of a natural disaster and enhances the valley’s water supplies, while also providing additional habitat benefits downstream. 

We all understand the importance of having Anderson rebuilt, as well as funding for ongoing funding for the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Control Project. 

Please vote yes on Measure S! 

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

UPDATE: Covid-19 in Santa Clara County

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Preliminary data for positive Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County over the last seven days show that the daily rate of new infections has stayed about the same since the county moved into the state’s “orange tier” about a week ago.
Read more
Local News

Trump has fundraising edge in Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
President Donald Trump has received more financial campaign support from Morgan Hill residents than his Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to federal records.
Read more
Local News

Community Solutions fall gala goes virtual

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Community Solutions’ annual fall gala—one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers each year—is going virtual on Nov. 7, but attendees will still be able to enjoy a gourmet dinner and compete on silent auction items from the safety of their homes.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

UPDATE: Covid-19 in Santa Clara County

Trump has fundraising edge in Morgan Hill