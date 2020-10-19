Building on the successful 2012 voter approved measure with 74 percent in favor of the special parcel tax, Measure S on the 2020 ballot continues this work.

The renewed measure specifically provides additional resources without increasing taxes to provide reliable water supply, improved flood protection and enhanced environmental stewardship.

This Measure will provides $54 million to the Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit project that protects Santa Clara County from inundation and destruction in the event of a dam failure, makes us more resilient in the event of a natural disaster and enhances the valley’s water supplies, while also providing additional habitat benefits downstream.

We all understand the importance of having Anderson rebuilt, as well as funding for ongoing funding for the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Control Project.

Please vote yes on Measure S!

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill