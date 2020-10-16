good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 16, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Community Solutions fall gala goes virtual

Nonprofit continues to raise funds for domestic violence, sexual assault victims

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
Community Solutions’ annual fall gala—one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers each year—is going virtual on Nov. 7, but attendees will still be able to enjoy a gourmet dinner and compete on silent auction prizes from the safety of their homes.

“Forget what you think you know about virtual events and enjoy this fun, high-octane evening focused on improving the lives of those in our community most impacted by Covid-19,” reads a description of the virtual gala on Community Solutions’ website. “Walk away knowing you’ve made a real difference in our community.”

The online, live-streamed event will take place 7 to 8pm Nov. 7, and will feature  stories by Community Solutions clients, free raffle drawings and a live silent auction. The silent auction bidding will start Oct. 28 and run through the event.

Registration for the virtual gala only is free, but attendees also have the option of purchasing a gourmet meal, prepared by Leal hospitality, to pick up the day of the event and take home. Meals can be picked up 12 to 3pm Nov. 7 in a drive-thru setup at Community Solutions’ Morgan Hill and Gilroy offices.

To sign up for the Nov. 7 online gala and dinner, visit communitysolutions.org/event/it-starts-with-you/. There are also sponsorship options available.

Community Solutions, based in Gilroy, is a nonprofit organization that provides services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Proceeds from the Nov. 7 gala and auctions will fund these services in South County and beyond.

For more information, contact Keri Schoenthaler at Community Solutions, at [email protected] or (408) 846-4704.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

