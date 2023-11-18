good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 17, 2023
The Granary's Christmas star lights up downtown Morgan Hill in all its former glory for the 2020 winter holidays.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

The Silos, Ancora Vino to open soon in downtown Morgan Hill

Owners of Oak & Rye and Enoteca La Storia plan new locations 

By: Staff Report
Two Los Gatos-based establishments—a wine shop and a restaurant/bar—will soon open new locations in downtown Morgan Hill. 

The Silos restaurant, owned by Oak & Rye of Los Gatos, will open at a newly constructed 1,464-square-foot restaurant space at 17500 Depot Street, within the Granary District commercial center. 

At 17337 Monterey Road, Los Gatos’s Enoteca La Storia will open Ancora Vino, a new downtown Morgan Hill wine shop and tasting room, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill. Ancora Vino will be a 2,200-square-foot retail wine shop and tasting room that will offer 150 wines that cost less than $25 per bottle, as well as a variety of wine clubs. 

In addition to featuring wine from all over the world, the wine shop will highlight local wines, says the press release. 

“I chose Morgan Hill as the location for our third store because it’s where I grew up. I look forward to sharing my love of wine with my hometown,” Ancora Vino co-owner Ryan Smith said. 

Ancora Vino will be located at the former site of Murphy’s Mercantile gift shop, which will close on Dec. 31 after 13 years in business at the location. 

The city’s planning commission on Nov. 14 approved a conditional use permit for The Silos, which will be located behind the 45-foot tall grain silos that serve as historical remnants of the property’s original granary operation. 

The 31,000-square-foot Granary District is the site of a number of popular dining and gathering establishments, including Running Shop and Hops and Odeum restaurant. 

The Silos is owned by the owners of Oak & Rye, a restaurant and bar in downtown Los Gatos that features a wood-fired oven and numerous pizza choices on the menu. 

“We are thrilled to have found such a unique and cool space that embodies Morgan Hill’s agricultural roots, and we look forward to serving the Morgan Hill community,” Oak & Rye owner Ross Hanson said. 

The two new establishments will contribute to downtown Morgan Hill’s blossoming restaurant and retail scene, city officials said. Other recent business additions to downtown Morgan Hill include home goods and décor store Urbn Ranch; children’s clothing boutique Avery’s Avenue; and the opening-soon Edes Gallery.

“We are thrilled to see new regional retail players join the Morgan Hill community,” said  Assistant City Manager Edith Ramirez, “and even more excited to see the evolution of the Granary District and see the iconic silos come to life.”  

Supporting and growing retail has been a key focus of the Morgan Hill economic development team, the city’s press release says. 

“Creative retail placemaking like the Sidewalk Saturdays outdoor retail market provides a space for emerging retailers that don’t have a formal store and existing brick-and-mortar businesses to spill onto the sidewalk and sell their wares, further enhancing the activity around the popular Downtown Farmer’s Market,” says the press release.

Economic Development Director Matt Mahood added, “Downtown Morgan Hill is a hot spot for restaurants and retailers.”

