November 16, 2023
An architectural rendering shows what the new three-story Vida at Morgan Hill development will look like when completed. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

Pre-leasing begins for Vida at Morgan Hill apartment complex

By: Staff Report
Pre-leasing has begun for Vida at Morgan Hill, a new residential project that includes 389 units on a nearly 20-acre site on Jarvis Drive. 

The project developer, MBK Rental Living, is inviting prospective tenants to take hard-hat tours of the construction site, according to a press release from the developer. Available for pre-leasing are one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes. 

“At MBK Rental Living, we’re proud to offer residents these beautiful new apartments and townhomes in Morgan Hill, a thriving community in one of the tightest housing markets in the country,” said Ken McCarren, President of MBK Rental Living. “These homes combine the best of Silicon Valley living with close proximity to both San Jose and the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. We’re confident that this warm, inviting community will be well-received by its new residents.”

Residents could enjoy amenities that include a resort-style pool and spa, cabanas adjacent to the California room, a 24-hour fitness center with dedicated private yoga studio, community parks with play zones and lounge seating, coffee bar, clubhouse with fireplace and homework space, a second-story co-working space with semi-private pods, and entertainers’ lounge with open kitchen layout and double-sided fireplace, all surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping throughout the extensive outdoor spaces, says the press release. 

Vida at Morgan Hill is within a 15-mile radius of some of Silicon Valley’s leading employers including Apple, Netflix, Adobe, Zoom and eBay, the press release notes. Residents will have a short drive to San Francisco and other Bay Area attractions to the north as well as the Monterey Peninsula to the south.

The feeling of the surrounding area is captured in the interior design details that Vida will offer, centering around a modern Mediterranean theme that includes Energy Star-rated stainless-steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring and quartz countertops.

“At Vida, we’re targeting LEED Gold certification,” McCarren said. “Vida is a part of our signature With Our World program of environmentally and socially responsible design, which means we’re implementing features that reduce our environmental impact and maximize our residents’ comfort. With this program, we recognize that creating the world we want to live in starts with us. Therefore, as we develop and maintain our communities, we do so with the latest in technology and energy-saving features available to improve the quality of life for our residents and our planet.”

Vida at Morgan Hill is a joint venture of MBK Rental Living and Haseko Corporation. 

