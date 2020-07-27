good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 29, 2020
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Stubblefield found guilty of raping woman at Morgan Hill home

Jury found former 49er guilty of three felony counts

By: Michael Moore
296
0

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dana Stubblefield was found guilty today on charges that he raped a woman at his Morgan Hill home in 2015.

In a July 27 hearing at the San Jose Hall of Justice—following a trial that started earlier this summer—the jury found Stubblefield, 48, guilty of rape by force, false imprisonment and forcible oral copulation, according to authorities.

He was found not guilty of two other charges: oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent and rape of a victim incapable of giving consent.

Police investigators and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s prosecutors have said that the victim in the April 2015 incident was developmentally disabled. The victim told investigators that Stubblefield brandished a handgun during the sexual assault incident, according to court records.

Stubblefield was arrested by Morgan Hill Police in May 2016, following a yearlong investigation into the rape accusation. The female victim told police Stubblefield raped her at his home April 9, 2015. The woman arrived at his home after Stubblefield contacted her for a job interview through a babysitting website, according to police.

After a brief job interview, the woman left, according to police. But Stubblefield called her back and offered to pay for her time. When she returned, he allegedly carried her to a room, raped her, forced her to perform oral sex and then gave her $80. The woman drove directly to the Morgan Hill police station from Stubblefield’s home to report the incident.

Stubblefield claimed he had consensual sex with the woman. His attorneys have argued that the woman was not disabled.

Stubblefield was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 1993 draft, and played for the team until the end of the 1997 season. He then played for the Washington Redskins, and returned to the 49ers for the 2001 and 2002 seasons. He then played for the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Memorial pays tribute to victims of festival shooting

Erik Chalhoub |
When shooting broke out at Christmas Hill...
Read more
Business

‘Place branding’ grants offered for outdoor businesses

Michael Moore |
Through a new “Place Branding Partnership” grant program, the City of Morgan Hill aims to work with local business owners to commit to a long-term future of outdoor activity as the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines drag on with no end in sight.
Read more
COVID-19

City moves CRC gym outdoors

Michael Moore |
Members of the City of Morgan Hill’s Centennial Recreation Center can finally get back to hitting the weights and doing some cardio, as city staff last week moved the facility’s gym equipment outdoors.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Memorial pays tribute to victims of festival shooting

‘Place branding’ grants offered for outdoor businesses