Stephen Fox “Steve” Rose

Stephen Fox Rose, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Morgan Hill, CA on December 20, 2024. Stephen, better known as Steve, was born on September 30, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lola Woodland Fox Rose and Gale Wood Rose. Steve was a beloved father, a dedicated Navy veteran, and a skilled electrician who touched the lives of many with his kindness and generosity.

Steve served his country with honor in the United States Navy, where he developed a strong sense of duty and discipline that he carried with him throughout his life. After his military service, he pursued a career as an electrician, a profession where his meticulous nature and work ethic shone brightly.

Steve was known for his gentle nature, free spirit, and he embraced life with an open mind and warm heart. Steve’s greatest pride and joy were his two daughters, Sheena and Diana. He was a devoted father who provided endless love and support, always putting his family first. Steve also leaves behind a cherished grandson, Zachary, a beloved son-in-law, Gabe, three brothers, Tim, Charlie, and Phil, and his sister, Barbara. His family will forever cherish the memories of their time together and the lessons he imparted.

Steve leaves behind a legacy of integrity, hard work, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His spirit will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.