With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Florence “Flo” Creighton on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Flo passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

Flo is survived by her husband, Les Pederson, her own two daughters, four stepchildren, her eleven grandchildren and many others in the community who were touched by her warm smile, tenacity, and wit.

For 23 years, Flo lived in and served the communities of Morgan Hill and Gilroy as a licensed clinical social worker. She dedicated her life to helping others and, in her own words, wanted her clients “to know they were loved.” She felt most at home in the South Bay, taking comfort in its rolling hills and close-knit community.

An avid sewer, knitter, and reader, Flo’s hands were rarely still-whether crafting something “funky” or turning the pages of a book. Her passion for creativity and lifelong learning lives on in those she inspired.

In her later years, Flo remained devoted to serving others, playing a vital role in her senior living community. As Resident Council president and a dedicated committee member, she championed change and advocacy, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

A private memorial will be held for family and residents at The Terraces of Los Gatos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Terraces of Los Gatos.

We ask that readers leave a message of your memories with Flo or write the family a note to help us celebrate her life.

