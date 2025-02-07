Jonas Francis Cordova was born on November 7, 1975 to Cynthia and Frank Cordova of Coarsegold, CA. He is remembered by his family as an avid outdoorsman, fisher, carver, motorcycle mechanic, and carver. Jonas married in Lake Tahoe in 2003 and is survived by his sons Aiden, 21 and Anthony, 16.

Services to be held on January 3, 2025 from 10am to 4pm at Habing Family Funeral Home, 129 Fourth St, Gilroy, CA 95020. A reception will follow.

