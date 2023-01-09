Southbound Highway 101, other Gilroy roads shut down due to flooding

Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning.

Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.

Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas Creek, according to City of Gilroy officials, creating potential flooding in low-lying areas.

The following roads are closed or experiencing flooding:

• Westbound 152 Hecker Pass

• Castro Valley Road

• Mesa Road

• Bolsa Road

• Wren Avenue

• Mantelli Road

• Burchell Road

• Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing

Low-lying areas of potential flooding include:

• Daly’s/Velado Mobile Home Park and businesses near the intersection of Monterey Street and Luchessa Avenue

• The Gilroy Garlic RV Park and Holloway Drive Area

• Travel Park Circle, including the Garlic Farm RV Park

• Businesses and residences along Southside Drive

• Residences in the Hyde Park, Stratford Place area

• Oak Place Development roadways may be flooded, but the home pads are built a foot above the 100-year flood level.

City officials stated they will provide advance notice if flooding is anticipated via the City website, social media and Nixle. Flooding is expected to start south of town, and advance northward over the Gilroy Sports Park and the industrial areas in southeast Gilroy. Emergency responders will also make notifications in those areas.

The County of Santa Clara has already issued evacuation warnings to some areas in the southern unincorporated areas of Gilroy including Thousand Trails RV Park and Uvas Pines RV Park.

An emergency shelter is now open in San Martin to assist those who have been displaced. The shelter is located at the San Martin Lions Club, 12415 Murphy Ave.

Sand and sandbags are available just east of the entrance to the Gilroy Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

For information, or to report non-emergency concerns, residents are asked to call 408.846.0350.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the City website at cityofgilroy.org for updates and sign up for emergency alerts through AlertSCC.com and Nixle.com.

This story was originally published by the Gilroy Dispatch.