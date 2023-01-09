good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
January 10, 2023
Uvas Reservoir, seen here on Jan. 1, has exceeded its capacity. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
More flood warnings issued for Uvas, Pacheco Pass watersheds

Residents advised to be prepared to evacuate

By: Michael Moore
The Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management has issued another flood warning for the watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin. 

The warning was announced Sunday night and remained in effect the morning of Jan. 9, as another storm hovered over the region and continued to drench an already soaked landscape. 

The flood warning for the Uvas Reservoir watershed applies to those living in the following South County neighborhoods: south of Uvas Reservoir, including Thousand Trails and Uvas Pines RV Park; south of Sycamore Drive and Watsonville Road; homes south of Lions Peak Lane; south of Day Road and Geri Lane; Watsonville Road and Highway 152. 

A flood warning means residents living in the affected areas should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation due to flooding, according to authorities. Affected community members are advised what route to take and where to go in case of an evacuation; and gather necessary documents, pets and other essential belongings, says the warning from the county. 

The flood warning for the Pacheco Pass basin includes properties near El Torro Road south of Highway 152 and Bloomfield Avenue and Lovers Lane between Shore Road and Highway 152. 

The unusual amounts of rain—resulting from repetitive storm systems moving hitting the Bay Area and South Valley since December—have caused soils to reach their saturation point, according to county officials. Such a situation heightens the risk of flooding for those who live in low-lying areas. 

The City of Morgan Hill has been frequently sending email alerts about the flood warnings and rain impacts that are likely to affect residents.

“With the additional rain we have received this weekend, and in preparation for an even more impactful storm moving in tomorrow and Tuesday (Jan. 10), city teammates are collaborating with Valley Water with the common goal of minimizing the impact on our community members with a concentrated concern on our vulnerable populations and high flooding risk areas,” says a Jan. 8 email newsletter from the city. 

Valley Water and Santa Clara County have each declared a series of emergencies in response to the heavy wind and rain pounding the region since New Year’s weekend. The county previously issued evacuation warnings, during a storm on Jan. 4-5, to residents who live near Uvas Reservoir and the Pacheco Pass River Basin. 

Now, authorities are warning of the accumulating risks of nearly nonstop storms in recent weeks, which have left the ground saturated. That could create additional hazards such as falling trees and earth slides, according to City of Morgan Hill officials. 

As of Jan. 8, city public works crews are using equipment to pump water from areas around Morgan Hill that are prone to flooding, in an effort to expand the capacity of storm drains and other infrastructure, says the Jan. 8 newsletter. Valley Water is sending out flood warning information to potentially impacted neighborhoods. 

Morgan Hill Police and Fire departments are also monitoring senior citizen residential communities and mobile home parks, according to city officials. Public safety and housing staff are also in contact with unhoused people to notify them of available services and emergency shelter options. 

The city’s Jan. 8 email also listed the following resources and information for residents: 

Report Flooding 24 Hours a Day

Report non-emergency flooding issues to the City of Morgan Hill by calling or texting 669.286.0315 24 hours a day or by calling 408.776.7333 during business hours. Non-emergency police issues can be reported at 408.779.2101. Use 911 only in cases of emergency.

Sandbags

There are two sandbag stations in Morgan Hill. One near the El Toro Fire Station, at the intersection of Old Monterey and Monterey Roads, and the City’s Corporation yard, 100 Edes Court. Staff is monitoring sandbag supply levels and replenishing them as needed. Some City-provided shovels are available for your use, but you may want to bring a shovel.  

Warming Centers

The Morgan Hill Library, 660 W. Main Ave, and the Centennial Recreation Center (CRC), 171 W. Edmundson Ave. (behind AutoZone on Monterey Rd.) will be open during regular business hours as warming centers. The VTA will continue to provide free rides to County warming centers; learn more here at emergencymanagement.sccgov.org/residents/cold-weather-safety.

Power Outages

Power outages are possible as a result; if they occur, please be patient, as crews will be working on power restorations while balancing emergency responses to other storm needs. PG&E customers may view and report outages here https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.

Stay Informed and Connected

﻿Be aware of current and forecast conditions and monitor changes in the weather forecast. Get notifications from the City via AlertSCC, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Nextdoor, and the Police Department’s Facebook Page.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
