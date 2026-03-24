Assemblymember Gail Pellerin recently recognized two Morgan Hill women for their leadership and service to the community, naming them Women of the Year for Assembly District 28 in a ceremony highlighting local impact across the region.

Suman Ganapathy and Poonam Chabra were celebrated for their dedication, volunteerism and lasting contributions, reflecting the vital role community leaders play in shaping and strengthening South Valley life.

“Poonam champions diversity through her leadership on multiple boards and commissions and founded the Circle of Giving Seva Foundation, which uplifts communities through education, service and philanthropy,” Pellerin said. “Suman has served on the Library, Culture, and Arts Commission since 2019 and is the immediate past president and current board member of AAUW Morgan Hill, where she is a strong advocate for equity.”

As the Founder and CEO of the Circle of Giving Seva Foundation, Chabra is committed to empowering local communities through her passion for education, service and impactful giving, Pellerin noted.

“Receiving the District 28 Woman of the Year honor is a deeply humbling milestone after 30 years of calling Morgan Hill home,” Chabra said. “First and foremost, I thank God for the strength and guidance to serve. I am profoundly grateful to Assemblymember Gail Pellerin for this recognition and to Cheri Brown for her kind nomination.

“This award truly belongs to the community that shaped me—from my years serving on various city commissions and nonprofit boards, to my work with the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce, where I’ve been privileged to champion diversity and showcase our vibrant cultures.”

Ganapathy is a community volunteer and leader who has served as a Morgan Hill Library, Culture & Arts Commissioner since 2019, championing the arts and literacy as pathways to healing, opportunity and equity.

As the immediate past president and a current AAUW Morgan Hill board member, she continues to work and advocate for equity.

“For me, the real honor has always been the opportunity to serve, knowing we are all part of something larger than ourselves,” Ganapathy said. “I believe access, opportunity and belonging should be for everyone—not just the privileged. Whatever I’m able to do is only possible because of the love and support of my family, and it reminds me that there is always more we can do—for one another and for the world we share.”

Nominations for next year’s Women of the Year are now open on Pellerin’s website: pellerin.asmdc.org/women-year.