South County residents are invited to the 7th Annual Community Chanukah Celebration & Menorah Lighting, hosted by the Chabad South County Jewish Center.

The free, family-friendly gathering will take place at 4:30pm on Dec. 14 at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road, offering a fun and meaningful way for the community to come together and celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The highlight of the evening will be the Giant Menorah Lighting, accompanied by festive music and greetings from local leaders, including Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner.

“This festival is a celebration of unity and light, welcoming people from all walks of life to come together and share in the joy of Chanukah,” said Rabbi Mendel Liberow, Director of the Chabad South County Jewish Center. “This holiday reminds us that even a small light can illuminate great darkness, and we look forward to sharing that light together.”

The event will include a spectacular acrobatic performance by Cirque Adventure, free giveaways, fun prizes and traditional Chanukah treats such as doughnuts and latkes—all offered at no cost.

The outdoor celebration is for all ages, and offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere where the entire community can come together to experience the joy of Chanukah.

To register, visit JewishMH.com/chanukah.