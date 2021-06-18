good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
92.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 18, 2021
Article Search
Tyler Pina looks to slide home safe in Sobrato's CCS playoff game against Pacific Grove on Wednesday. Photo by Bryant Hammer.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSobrato High School

Sobrato baseball team falls in CCS, but has a bright future

By: Staff Report
26
0

The Sobrato High baseball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Pacific Grove in a Central Coast Section Division V playoff semifinal. The No. 2 seed Bulldogs finished 15-7, which included a Blossom Valley League Santa Teresa Division championship. Bulldogs coach James Pozas said afterward the team will be playing in the BVAL’s top division, the Mount Hamilton, next season. 

“That’s where we want to be,” he said. 

In a tense pitching dual, No. 3 seed Pacific Grove (7-12) came out on top by being a tad better in capitalizing on its opportunities. The Breakers scored single runs in the first and sixth innings, while Sobrato scored its lone run in the fourth aided in part by a Pacific Grove error. The Bulldogs had baserunners in five of the seven innings, including the leadoff man in four of them. 

Seth Hernstedt allowed just five hits and two earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings, and Shane Callison pitched 1 ⅓ innings of scoreless relief. Sobrato was limited to four hits, receiving one each from Callison, Thomas Martinelli, Tyler Pina and Nathan Medeiros. Pina also had a walk, but Sobrato left six runners on base. The Bulldogs will lose some key seniors in Medeiros, William Conn and Wil Nikitas, but they will return a vast majority of their starters for next season. 

Jamison Pozas looks to advance a base in Wednesday’s CCS Division V playoff game. Photo by Bryant Hammer.
Bulldogs starter Seth Hernstedt allowed just five hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings against Pacific Grove. Photo by Bryant Hammer.
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

MHPD has ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal fireworks

Staff Report -
With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Morgan Hill...
Local News

Rotary Club adopts Galvan Park for cleanup, maintenance

Staff Report -
The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill hosted Rotarians from...
Crime

Animal cruelty suspect ordered to mental health court

Staff Report -
A Morgan Hill woman who is accused of felony...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

MHPD has ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal fireworks

Sobrato baseball team falls in CCS, but has a bright future