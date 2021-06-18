MHPD has ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal fireworks

With the Independence Day holiday approaching, the Morgan Hill Police Department is warning residents that authorities have “zero tolerance” for illegal fireworks.

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic and rotate back to a normal lifestyle, we are all excited about celebrating Independence Day with family and friends this year,” says a June 18 press release from the Morgan Hill Police Department. “We want to remind everyone to celebrate safely and enjoy the holiday but refrain from using illegal fireworks.”

Fireworks pose numerous public hazards, including vegetation and structure fires, missing pets and accidental injuries, police said.

MHPD warned that even the “safe and sane” fireworks purchased in other communities are illegal in Morgan Hill.

Possession of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor and can carry fines up to $5,000 and one year in jail, police said.

Furthermore, the city imposes administrative fines for the illegal use or possession of fireworks in Morgan Hill. These fines—which are tripled during the holiday period—range from $300 to $1,500, depending on how many violations have occurred.

“Morgan Hill Police and Fire have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for illegal fireworks and will be actively patrolling on the (Fourth of July) for violations,” the press release adds. “The use and or possession of illegal fireworks will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”