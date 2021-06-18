Rotary Club adopts Galvan Park for cleanup, maintenance

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill hosted Rotarians from nearby communities and staff from the El Toro Boys and Girls Club to spruce up Galvan Park on June 12.

The local Rotary Club has adopted Galvan Park, located on Crest Avenue in north Morgan Hill, and will continue to clean and maintain the park once a month, says a press release from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill.

On June 12, the local club was joined by members of the Rotary Clubs of Almaden Valley, Gilroy After Hours, Gilroy Sunrise and San Juan Bautista in their Galvan Park cleanup efforts. A total of 52 volunteers participated. The work consisted of picking up trash, distributing mulch for weed control and painting benches and trash cans.

The Rotary Club chose Galvan Park to adopt because it is located in an underserved area of Morgan Hill. Galvan Park was one of the first parks established by the City of Morgan Hill, which purchased the site from the American Legion in 1962 under the leadership of Mayor Tony Fazio, says the Rotary Club’s press release.

“Galvan Park has a long connection to the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill,” says the press release. “Previously, the Club built a handball court, and improved the baseball diamond. The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill also held its first Harvey Barrett Annual Free Senior Dinner for Morgan Hill seniors in 1987, at the Friendly Inn at Galvan Park, where the Boys and Girls Club is now located.”

The June 12 event was coordinated with city staff members Chris Ghione and Keri Russell. The city provided mulch and will install equipment donated by the Rotary Club, including basketball hoops, more barbecue pits, benches and informational signs, according to the press release.

The Rotary Club also donated a volleyball set to the Boys and Girls Club.

