January 23, 2023
2.6 earthquake rattles Morgan Hill
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Small earthquake shakes South County

3.7-magnitude temblor reported east/northeast of San Martin

By: Staff Report
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County Monday morning at 5:58 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake struck at a depth of 5.9 kilometers, about 9 kilometers east/northeast of San Martin. 

Cal Fire spokesperson Josh Shifren said there had been no calls for service or reports of damage as a result of the quake but Cal Fire was continuing to survey stations in the area to assess any potential damage as of 7 a.m.

A PG&E spokesperson, Karly Hernandez, confirmed that no power outages had been reported in connection with the quake as of 7:38am. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

