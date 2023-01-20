good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
37.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 21, 2023
Article Search
President Biden, as Gov. Newsom watches, speaks at Seacliff Beach in Aptos Jan. 19. From KSBW-TV
CommunityNewsEconomyLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

As Biden visits, Bay Area reps plead for disaster aid

Santa Clara County not included in federal relief efforts

By: Barry Holtzclaw
26
0

The Bay Area Congressional delegation—Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-16) and Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)—wrote to President Joe Biden on Jan. 19 to request that relief for Santa Clara County be included in the Presidential Major Declaration for the State of California.

Biden has previously approved California Governor Gavin Newsom’s disaster declaration request, including public and individual support for Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. Biden visited communities on the Central Coast Jan. 19, stopping at Capitola and Seacliff Beach.

Santa Clara County has experienced more than $27 million in total damages from the storms, including $17 million in damages to public infrastructure in San Jose alone. Valley Water, the local water district, has suffered $1.65 million in damages.

County operated roads and airports have sustained at least $6.7 million in damages, which is severely impacting access and emergency response capacities to several rural areas within Santa Clara County.

“As our local governments and agencies work to save lives and protect property, they need further assistance from the federal government,” the delegation—all Democrats—wrote. “Likewise, displaced families need assistance with housing, disaster-related expenses, hazard mitigation, and other essential Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) services. Amending your recent disaster declaration to include Santa Clara County would enable our constituents to access this much-needed federal assistance and put our communities on a faster path to recovery.”

The Presidential Disaster Declaration triggers the release of federal funds to help individuals and communities recover from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred beginning Dec. 27. The funds will be coordinated through the Federal Emergency Disaster Administration and can be used for assistance to individuals and households, emergency work and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, debris removal and emergency protective measures, mitigation to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

“We thank you for your recent approval of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s disaster declaration request, including public and individual support for Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo counties,” the congressional representatives wrote Biden. “However, Santa Clara County has also experienced major destruction of property and public infrastructure that necessitates federal support, to include public and individual assistance, as well as hazard mitigation assistance.”

They listed these damaged roads:

– Mines Road, a key access road for residents living in the San Antonio Valley, is completely washed out in two areas, forcing it to remain closed. With this road impassable, some residents are forced to take a detour of over an hour to get in and out of the area.

– San Antonio Road itself has significant damage as well, exacerbating the impacts of the Mines Road closure.

– Bear Creek Road in the county remains completely closed due to a sinkhole in the middle of the road and two other washouts.

“These closures and road impacts not only impact commutes, but also impact emergency response times for those communities and increase the length of hospital trips,” the representatives wrote.

“As our local governments and agencies work to save lives and protect property, they need further assistance from the federal government. Likewise, displaced families need assistance with housing, disaster-related expenses, hazard mitigation, and other essential FEMA services,” the letter concluded. 

This story originally appeared on sanjoseinside.com

Barry Holtzclaw

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Live Oak wrestling on the mat to win BVAL Santa Teresa East Division title

Barry Holtzclaw -
The 2022-2023 Live Oak High wrestling team is on...
Business

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief

Barry Holtzclaw -
Some California small business owners affected by the winter...
Agriculture

Weekend forecast calls for clear skies, sunshine

Barry Holtzclaw -
While many Morgan Hill residents and businesses are still...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,223FollowersFollow
2,867FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Live Oak wrestling on the mat to win BVAL Santa Teresa...

Small businesses affected by storms eligible for tax relief