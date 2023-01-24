Local scene: Hire licensed contractors for storm repairs

Guzman earns honors

Jose Guzman, of Morgan Hill, was recently named to the Benedictine College Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 12, 2022.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 is named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for the 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President’s List and 794 made the Dean’s List.

Thurston makes Dean’s List

Cameron Thurston, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Fall 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Thurston is a Marketing major at Plymouth State, which is located in New Hampshire.

St. Clair earns academic honors

Kelli St. Clair, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Farm Bureau now accepting applications for scholarships

Applications are now available for the Santa Clara County Farm Bureau and American AgCredit’s Linda L. Lester Scholarships.

A total of $32,000 will be awarded to 2023 recipients. The scholarships are for local high school seniors and college students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or better and plan to major in agriculture, such as agricultural business, forestry, viticulture, animal science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural engineering, agricultural education, agricultural communications, food science and others.

Recipients of the scholarship will receive annual payments determined by their length of time remaining in college, up to four years. In order to receive annual payments, recipients must provide transcripts from the previous school year and enrollment verification for the upcoming school year. A GPA of 2.5 must be maintained throughout the payment schedule.

Applications include an instruction form, brief list of questions, transcripts, personal statement and two letters of recommendation.

Once all applications have been received, students will be contacted by the Santa Clara County Farm Bureau to set up an interview with the Farm Bureau’s scholarship committee. Scholarship recipients will be notified by phone or email following the interviews.

Monetary awards will be mailed directly to the recipient’s college or university once school begins.

Applications are available on the Santa Clara County Farm Bureau website at santaclarafarmbureau.org/programs.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, March 17.

To request an application, check with your school’s office that handles scholarships;

or text your email address with the words “Farm Bureau Scholarship” to 831.818.1193;

or email the Santa Clara County Farm Bureau at [email protected]

Small earthquake shakes South County

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County at 5:58am Jan. 23, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of 5.9 kilometers, about 9 kilometers east/northeast of San Martin.

Cal Fire spokesperson Josh Shifren said there had been no calls for service or reports of damage as a result of the quake but Cal Fire was continuing to survey stations in the area to assess any potential damage as of 7am.

A PG&E spokesperson, Karly Hernandez, confirmed that no power outages had been reported in connection with the quake as of 7:38am.

CSLB urges homeowners to hire licensed contractors for storm repairs

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is reminding homeowners to use licensed contractors for any construction repairs above $500. After a disaster, CSLB’s mission is to help ensure unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors do not take advantage of consumers, according to a press release from the CSLB.

Homeowners are encouraged to use CSLB’s Find My Licensed Contractor feature, at tinyurl.com/2p972sxe, to build personalized lists of licensed contractors in their area. They should always check all contractors’ license numbers on the CSLB website (tinyurl.com/2kk2twdd) and check each contractor’s pocket license to confirm the person representing the construction business is listed as personnel of record on the license, says the press release. A CSLB-issued state license is required for any construction job of $500 or more (labor and/or materials).

“Disaster survivors take a huge risk when they hire unlicensed contractors,” said CSLB Registrar David Fogt. “Most are not properly insured and likely don’t have the skills or knowledge to perform the work.”

CSLB offers a designated Disaster Help Center section online, at cslb.ca.gov/disaster, which provides publications that can be downloaded or ordered. These include “Debris Removal and Construction Scams,” “After a Disaster, Don’t Get Scammed,” and “What You Should Know Before Hiring a Contractor.”

In addition, information can be requested by calling CSLB’s Disaster Hotline, 800.962.1125, staffed Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, or via the automated assistance line, 800.321.CSLB (2752).

