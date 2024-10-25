An undead horse and driver are pictured Oct. 22 on the front yard of a home off La Jolla Drive in Morgan Hill. Photo: Michael Moore

The homes are decorated for Halloween and judging has begun, and the City of Morgan Hill will soon post the results of its annual Morgan Hill Haunt competition. 

Over the past several weeks, residents and homeowners have been getting creative in their efforts to decorate their dwellings with the spookiest, most haunting props, characters and lights. Those participating in Morgan Hill Haunt have registered online for the competition that is run by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department. 

Drive-by judging took place Oct. 17-21, and the results will be posted on the city’s website. 

But the haunting continues, as Halloween is coming up on Oct. 31. Downtown Morgan Hill and its businesses will host the annual Safe Trick or Treat event from 5-7pm. Costumed revelers can also find a number of neighborhood festivities from now through Halloween, including the Disney themed Haunted Mansion on Llagas Vista Drive. 

A creepy character decorates the front yard of a home off La Jolla Drive in south Morgan Hill Oct. 22. Photo: Michael Moore
