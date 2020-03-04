good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
59.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 5, 2020
Article Search
People stroll down Monterey Street Saturday during the Taste of Morgan Hill.
FeaturedNews

Sherman takes the helm as chamber CEO

Horner steps down after seven years

By: Michael Moore
102
0

The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce announced a change in leadership last week, with President and CEO John Horner stepping down from the role he has held for the last seven years.

In his place, the chamber’s board of directors appointed Brittney Sherman as the organization’s new president and CEO. Sherman has been involved in the chamber since 2015, when she was appointed as a board member. In 2017, the board hired her as the chamber’s full-time Member and Community Engagement Director. Most recently, Sherman has served as the chamber’s Chief Operating Officer.

The transition itself has been a few years in the making, Horner explained. Horner initially joined the chamber board of directors in 2012, and took on the paid position of President and CEO in 2013. At that time, he and the board agreed he would serve in the position for at least three years.

“Obviously I served much longer than that,” Horner said in an email to the Times. “Our plan had always been to develop a successor who would be ready, willing and able to assume the role. I’m delighted and proud that Brittney has fully fulfilled that intention.”

Horner announced his resignation Feb. 26. The same day, the chamber’s board accepted his immediate resignation and appointed Sherman as his replacement. In a Feb. 26 email to chamber members, Horner wrote, “Together we have accomplished a great deal for the organization and our community since I was appointed in 2013. Going forward I look forward to having more time to devote to my other interests and responsibilities.”

Sherman, a San Jose native, began working in the hospitality industry after receiving her degree from San Jose State University. After working at several positions in different states across the country, Sherman relocated to Morgan Hill in 2015. She worked as a sales director for Marriott and Residence Inn hotels, and for Leal Vineyards before joining the Morgan Hill chamber.

Brittney Sherman

As the chamber’s Member and Community and Engagement Director, Sherman provided member services, support and advocacy for the organization’s 550 member businesses and 1,250 business representatives.

In 2019, her local role expanded to COO, which included budget management, event sponsorships and oversight of high-profile community events.

“Now as the CEO/President of the organization I am not only excited about expanding upon existing programs, but also introducing new ideas and initiatives,” Sherman said in an email. “The Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for business and building community since 1958, and I fully intend to keep that mission moving forward in the years to come.”

Sherman added that during Horner’s tenure as the chamber’s top paid staff member, he has “been shaping and molding the (chamber), turning a small organization into an influential, respected and successful one.”

The local chamber sponsors some of Morgan Hill’s most popular public events, including the summertime Friday Night Music Series and the Taste of Morgan Hill.

Horner, a co-owner of local toy store Thinker Toys, will continue to serve on the chamber’s board, which consists of 18 directors. 

Horner is also a trustee on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board of education. He was elected to that seat in 2018, and plans to continue serving on the board of trustees at least until his current four-year term expires in 2022. 

Avatar
Michael Moore

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Voters reject two hotels

Michael Moore |
If early vote totals from the March 3 election hold up, it appears that voters don’t want developers to build more hotels in Morgan Hill.
Read more
News

School bonds head toward defeat

Michael Moore |
As Measure I heads toward a resounding defeat in the March 3 election, Morgan Hill Unified School District officials are preparing to reconvene and consider other options for acquiring funding for long-term facilities construction and upgrades.
Read more
News

Election 2020: ‘No’ votes lead Measure A, I ballot count

Michael Moore |
The polls are closed in California’s presidential primary election, and early returns in Santa Clara County so far show solid opposition in Morgan Hill to two local ballot measures.
Read more
© 2020 New SV Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES

Sobrato makes its mark; moving up to top division

Voters reject two hotels