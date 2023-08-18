good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 18, 2023
Article Search
Pictured are some of the unwanted firearms collected at a Dec. 10, 2022 gun buyback event in Morgan Hill. File photo.
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Sheriff’s Office launches gun relinquishment program

Goal is to collect unwanted firearms from community

By: Staff Report
1
0

Law enforcement officials in the South Bay are launching a new program to assist in collecting unwanted firearms off the streets and throughout the community.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new Firearms Relinquishment Program beginning Aug. 21. It will be available at the sheriff’s headquarters, the South County substation and the West Valley Division office.

The new program is a method for the sheriff’s office to collect unwanted firearms from the community, and to prevent the firearms from winding up in unwanted hands.

A Visa gift card in the amount of $50 will be issued for each firearm relinquishment. A maximum of five gift cards will be issued per person. The gift cards will be issued on a first come, first served basis until the funds are exhausted.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Let’s show support for MHUSD superintendent

I am writing in support of Dr. Carmen Garcia,...
Community

School district faces criticism over flurry of staff resignations

In preparation for the beginning of the 2023 school...
Business

Highway fire burns 70-plus acres in north Morgan Hill

A vegetation fire on the east side of U.S....

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,265FollowersFollow
2,846FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Let’s show support for MHUSD superintendent

School district faces criticism over flurry of staff resignations