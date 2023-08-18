good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 19, 2023
MH man arrested for possession of sexually explicit images of students

Suspect was working for Valley Christian Schools at time of arrest

By: Staff Report
A member of the facilities department at Valley Christian Schools in south San Jose was arrested Aug. 17 for possession of explicit digital media of juveniles.

Detectives of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail announced the arrest of Todd Baldwin, 43, of Morgan Hill, and his booking into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Todd Baldwin

The arrest occurred after detectives served a search warrant at Baldwin’s office at the Skyway Drive campus and at his residence in Morgan Hill.

Detectives said that on Aug. 16 they were notified that a member of the facilities department at Valley Christian Schools was in possession of explicit digital media of juveniles. During the investigation, Baldwin was identified as a staff member who allegedly paid students for providing the explicit images and video.

Police said Valley Christian Schools immediately cooperated and assisted with the investigation to ensure the safety of their students.

In a statement released Thursday, Valley Christian Schools said that due to the ongoing criminal proceeding, they would keep their comments brief, but that they are “deeply disturbed” by the accusations against Baldwin and that they are “antithetical to our Christian faith, values and standards.”

Baldwin has been placed on administrative leave, according to the schools.  

Police are still investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have information regarding the case. People can contact Detective Sgt. Pierce at 408.537.1397 or [email protected].

This article includes reporting from Bay City News. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
