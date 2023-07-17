Series draws crowds

A huge crowd filled the grassy grounds of the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center Friday night for an evening of live music, dancing, food and family fun during the Morgan Hill Concert Series.

Put on by the Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce, the fifth event in a series of 10 weekly concerts unfolded July 14 under mild, balmy conditions to the opening act of the JJ Hawg Duo and the top bill, Pop Fiction.

Spawned in Northern California in 2009, Pop Fiction belted out a sizzling list of dance and sing-along hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s and more, including “Dancing Queen,” by Abba, “Shake It Off,” by Taylor Swift and an explosive version of “Take Me On” by A-ha.

“It’s a great event,” said Tom Blount, who has lived in Morgan Hill since 2003. Perched in a low-back folding chair with a pizza box at his side, he added, “I’ve come to this event in the past and it’s always worth it. The music is just great.”

From kids to adults, the concrete dance floor pulsed with dancers to an unbroken chain of tunes into the evening as a light show sprayed across the crowd from above.

Spanning from June 16 to Aug. 18, the free Friday gigs include food tables, face painting, goods for sale and more. Each concert features an opening act, followed by a headliner.

The crowd at the July 14 Friday Night Music Series was on their feet dancing to the upbeat music of Pop Fiction. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

Friday Night Music

The series continues at the CCC Amphitheater (17000 Monterey Road), 5:30-9:30pm with opening bands starting at 6pm.

July 21: Endless Summer Trio (opener); Carnaval

July 28: Owen Evens; Daze on the green

Aug. 4: Sunfur; Maroon Vibes

Aug. 11: Given to Fly; Superbad

Aug. 18: Alex Lucero; Soul Kiss

Olympia Neville shows a sampling of her original cupcakes beneath her tent that she set up at the July 14 Friday Night Music Series. Photo: Tarmo Hannula