For nearly half a century, a 30-foot ship built on a 1962 Studebaker chassis has been bringing Christmas magic to Morgan Hill families, sailing through neighborhoods each December with Santa Claus at the helm.

The Magic Ship of Christmas, operated by Scout Troop 799 and 2799, will mark its 49th year of service this month, continuing a tradition that has touched multiple generations of Morgan Hill residents.

“It really is like the community has always come together for everything in Morgan Hill, and this is just like one more aspect,” said Heather Poore, a parent volunteer with the troop. “It’s pretty cool.”

The ship’s history dates to 1976, when scoutmasters Dan Gregg and John Espinoza repurposed a parade float originally built by the Knights of Columbus for a San Jose parade in 1962. Abandoned by its original creators, the ship was re-christened and found new life as a primary source of fundraising for the local scout troops.

Care and feeding of the almost 50-year-old parade float is a responsibility that has been passed from hand to hand over the years, with numerous dads pitching in to help keep the vintage vehicle afloat, which requires annual inspections and repair. Guglielmo Winery provides storage for the ship, giving the troop a safe harbor to park the vessel between appearances.

“It’s completely stripped down, and there’s all these random pieces over the years to fix it and rebuild it,” Poore said. “Every year we’re doing something. There’s always maintenance that has to be done.”

The ship’s “three-on-the-tree” transmission and heavy, unwieldy frame mean clutches burn out regularly, and drivers must navigate with limited visibility from the cockpit. Pilot cars with flashing hazard lights travel in front and behind the ship, which never exceeds 25 mph.

The Magic Ship represents the troop’s primary fundraiser, helping scouts pay for summer camp and other activities. Revenue also goes toward maintenance and a future rebuild. Plans for “Magic Ship 2.0” are underway, though fundraising won’t begin until design plans are finalized.

The chartered troop, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, uses each ship outing as a learning experience. Five adults or five scouts must be present to operate the ship safely. Scouts handle nearly all responsibilities, from stocking supplies and managing photo software to greeting guests and ensuring safety.

“The lead scout interacts with the public, handles the money and is responsible again for making sure everything happens during the shift,” Poore said. “The adults are just there to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Scoutmaster Emeritus Phil Peterson, known as “Mr. P,” serves as the parade Santa and grows out his real beard each fall for the role. Other troop fathers rotate as Santa for various events, but Peterson has served as the primary Santa for more than 30 years.

The ship sees service as both a free attraction at community events and as a source of fundraising for the Scout troops. Throughout December each year, the ship makes appearances at the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and holiday parade, and visits five assisted living and nursing homes carrying carolers.

The troop also books private events for families, neighborhoods and businesses. For one Morgan Hill family, the Magic Ship has become central to their holiday traditions. Erin Michelon-Stump and her husband, Lane Stump, have hosted an annual “Soup and Santa” party for 35 years.

The tradition began at Erin’s parents’ home, Charlie and Michele Michelon’s house, when neighbors who were involved with Boy Scouts arranged for the ship to visit. When the neighbors moved, the Michelons continued booking the ship, integrating it into their personal traditions.

“Christmas doesn’t begin until this party,” Michelon-Stump said. “This party has to keep going.”

The December gathering, held the Sunday before Christmas, draws up to 150 guests who enjoy homemade tortellini soup, corn chowder, chicken tortilla soup and sausage bean soup, along with homemade desserts. Three generations now attend, with children who once sat on Santa’s lap bringing their own children for photos.

“The babies back then are now coming with their babies, which is wonderful,” Michelon-Stump said.

The family books the ship two years in advance and decorates their home with lights blazing and doors open to welcome the neighborhood.

“There’s something nice about being part of a nice small community and keeping things within our community,” Michelon-Stump said. “Just really embracing our community, keeping the funds within our community, anything that’s going to support our community in an ongoing way is something we prefer to do. And so that’s something that we will always look forward to.”

The Magic Ship made its annual appearance in Morgan Hill’s Holiday Parade Dec. 6. After the parade’s conclusion, the ship was parked at the Community & Cultural Center to give families a chance to climb aboard and meet Santa Claus for a photo.