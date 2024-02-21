Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is accepting applications for grants for local residents who are seeking careers in the trades.

The Darren Dean Vocational Education Grant program offers financial support to people age 17 and older who live within the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District, who are interested in pursuing careers in the trades, says a press release from the Rotary Club of Morgan Hill.

Individual grants up to $2,000 are available to eligible applicants. Grants can be used for education and training, as well as tools and supplies, says the press release.

Apply online at http://tinyurl.com/DarrenDeanGrant2024. The deadline to apply for the Darren Dean Vocational Education Grant is March 30.

“The grant program is designed to ease the financial hurdles for those looking to enter or advance in their careers in the Trades,” said Rotary Club of Morgan Hill President Mario Banuelos. “The importance of supporting the development of skilled labor cannot be overstated, particularly as there is a growing shortage of skilled labor and the disappearance of vocational education in our public schools.”

The grant program was established in memory of local resident Darren Dean, who was a successful business owner and entrepreneur who “touched so many in Morgan Hill,” says the press release. Dean, who was also a Rotary Club member, was a painting contractor who “managed to figure out just the right work-life balance.”

Banuelos added, “From the traditional trades like construction, to those that equally impact others, like music, cosmetology and culinary arts, Darren inspired many to pursue their passion. Darren served as a mentor to many around him, providing opportunities for change in their life, and the lives of those around them.”