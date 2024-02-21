Brown named to dean’s list

Gage Brown, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Buffalo State University. In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a term GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list.

Jara earns academic honors

Diego Jara, of Morgan Hill, was named to the Cal Poly fall 2023 dean’s list. Jara is a student of the Cal Poly Bailey College of Science & Mathematics, and is majoring in statistics.

Friends of the Morgan Hill Library winter book sale

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library begins their 50th anniversary year with a winter book sale from 10am-3pm on Feb. 24. A preview sale for members of the Friends and those who join that day is at 9am. All books are $1 or less, and children’s books are only 10 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm with grocery-sized bags of books specially priced at $4.

The sale takes place in the program room of the Morgan Hill Library, 660 W Main Ave.

Fundraiser for youth music March 3

Donate your unwanted clothes, books, electronics and other items March 3 to help the Sobrato Murphy Music Association raise funds for youth music education and programs.

The local nonprofit will hold a fundraiser by collecting donated items from the community for Goodwill, from 9am-2pm March 3 in the parking lots of both Sobrato High School and Martin Murphy Middle School. Accepted items include clothes, books, electronics, small appliances and exercise equipment in any condition.

The fundraiser will NOT accept furniture, tires, pet items, large appliances, weapons, food, household trash, automotive parts containing liquids, construction debris, hazardous household chemicals or any liquids.

The event will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit sobratomurphymusic.com.

Snow Lab reports seven-plus feet of snow

UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab at Soda Springs said Feb. 18 it had 7.5 feet of snow at 8am.

Conditions at the time were relatively warm with mostly cloudy skies. But the lab said on social media it expected to see another 18 to 30 inches through the afternoon of Feb. 21.

“Warmer temps mean that this snow will be the dense Sierra cement we’re used to,” the lab said.

