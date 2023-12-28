good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.2 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 30, 2023
Article Search
Calendar
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Rotary Club gives $45K to Morgan Hill nonprofits in 2023

By: Staff Report
39
0

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill donated a total of $45,000 worth of grants to local organizations in 2023. The sum includes $25,000 distributed by the Morgan Hill club during its December grant cycle, says a press release from Rotary Club of Morgan Hill. 

Applications for the Rotary Club’s next available grant cycle are scheduled to be available on July 1, 2024. 

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill offers grants to area philanthropic organizations for projects and activities that benefit the residents of Morgan Hill, according to Rotarian David Allen, who chaired this year’s grant selection committee. 

In 2023, a total of 37 local organizations received grants through the Rotary Club grant program. 

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is a service organization whose members include business and professional leaders and people who are committed to community and international service, says the press release. The Morgan Hill club is a part of Rotary International, which provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

A look back at 2023 in Morgan Hill

The world this weekend will ring in a new...
Community

Religion: Giving and fear

We are experiencing a lot of fear these days.  Sometimes...
Community

101-year-old Holocaust survivor to speak in Morgan Hill

Joseph Alexander, who survived 12 concentration camps during the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,298FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

A look back at 2023 in Morgan Hill

Religion: Giving and fear