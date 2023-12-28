Rotary Club gives $45K to Morgan Hill nonprofits in 2023

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill donated a total of $45,000 worth of grants to local organizations in 2023. The sum includes $25,000 distributed by the Morgan Hill club during its December grant cycle, says a press release from Rotary Club of Morgan Hill.

Applications for the Rotary Club’s next available grant cycle are scheduled to be available on July 1, 2024.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill offers grants to area philanthropic organizations for projects and activities that benefit the residents of Morgan Hill, according to Rotarian David Allen, who chaired this year’s grant selection committee.

In 2023, a total of 37 local organizations received grants through the Rotary Club grant program.

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is a service organization whose members include business and professional leaders and people who are committed to community and international service, says the press release. The Morgan Hill club is a part of Rotary International, which provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world.